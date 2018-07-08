Ishu and Laura Rao's home was destroyed by the Holiday Fire in Goleta, California. They returned to search for Laura's wedding ring. When they found it, Ishu asked her to marry him again.
Flames destroyed their home, but a wedding ring survived. He asked her to marry him again

July 08, 2018 05:12 PM

Ishu and Laura Rao's home was one of the structures destroyed by the Holiday Fire in Goleta.

The blaze, which at one point prompted evacuations of about 2,500 people, burned the couple's home to the ground Friday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Watch a helicopter drop water on smoldering areas from the Holiday Fire in Goleta, California on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the area after 20 structures were destroyed.

The couple went back to the site of their home to search for Laura's wedding ring, the fire department said in a tweet.

And they found it.

Then, "Ishu promptly dropped to a knee and asked her to marry him again," the fire department wrote.

As of Sunday morning, the Holiday Fire had burned about 100 acres and is 80 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Full containment of the fire is expected by July 11.

The blaze, which erupted Friday night, has destroyed 28 structures total, including 13 homes, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This drone footage was taken on June 30, 2018, from Sacramento and shows the County Fire as it burned in Yolo County. Five days later, the fire has burned 82,700 acres and is 25 percent contained.

