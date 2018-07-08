Flames destroyed their home, but a wedding ring survived. He asked her to marry him again

Ishu and Laura Rao's home was one of the structures destroyed by the Holiday Fire in Goleta.

The blaze, which at one point prompted evacuations of about 2,500 people, burned the couple's home to the ground Friday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The couple went back to the site of their home to search for Laura's wedding ring, the fire department said in a tweet.

And they found it.

Then, "Ishu promptly dropped to a knee and asked her to marry him again," the fire department wrote.

#HolidayFire- Having lost their Fairview Ave home of 3 years Friday night, Ishu and Laura Rao returned w Santa Barbara Co Fire to let Laura search for her wedding ring. She found the damaged Tiffany ring & Ishu promptly dropped to a knee and asked her to marry him again. pic.twitter.com/GVUgO8dgTJ — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 8, 2018

As of Sunday morning, the Holiday Fire had burned about 100 acres and is 80 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Full containment of the fire is expected by July 11.

The blaze, which erupted Friday night, has destroyed 28 structures total, including 13 homes, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.