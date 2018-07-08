Holiday Fire in Goleta destroys 19 structures, 10 are homes

The Holiday Fire in Goleta has destroyed 19 structures total — 10 of which are homes, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

So far, the fire has burned about 100 acres and is 80 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Officials expect full containment of the fire by July 11.

The wind-driven blaze, which erupted Friday night in the 1500 block of Holiday Hill Road, initially spread with help from sundowner winds and nearly triple-digit temperatures, prompting both the Santa Barbara County Emergency Manager and Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency.

On Sunday morning, officials said 10 homes were destroyed and three homes were damaged. An additional nine buildings were also destroyed in the fire.

#HolidayFire- 7 a.m. Sunday morning briefing. IC reported 100 acres, 80% contain w full containment expected July 11. Updated numbers- 10 homes destroyed/3 damaged. 9 non-residence bldgs destroyed. ICP will relocate to SBC HQ Mon. Cause-under investigation pic.twitter.com/EDiwziJpWC — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 8, 2018

The fire prompted mandatory evacuations for about 2,500 Goleta residents, but officials lifted some of those orders as weather conditions improved and containment increased.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, about 600 people remained under mandatory evacuation.

#HolidayFire [update] Effective 5 p.m., some areas under mandatory evacuation will be downgraded to an evacuation warning status. pic.twitter.com/ZBpzTEpBmU — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 7, 2018

So far, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Noozhawk.com and Tribune reporters Lucas Clark and Andrew Sheeler contributed to this report.