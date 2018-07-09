Holiday Fire now 90 percent contained; 13 homes destroyed

The Holiday Fire in Goleta is now 90 percent contained, Cal Fire said Monday morning.

The wind-driven blaze, which erupted Friday night, burned about 100 acres and destroyed a total of 28 structures — including 13 homes, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Officials expect full containment of the fire by July 11.

About 150 firefighters are still assigned to the fire, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said Monday.

The fire broke out in the 1500 block of Holiday Hill Road and prompted mandatory evacuations for as many as 2,500 Goleta residents.

On Sunday night, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said all mandatory evacuation areas have been downgraded to exclusionary zones, meaning those areas are open to residents only.

"Residents will want to be aware that not all power has been restored and the area may be congested with fire, public safety and utility crews," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release, adding that the area may not have electrical power for another 72 hours.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.