Holiday Fire expected to be fully contained Tuesday night

The Holiday Fire in Goleta is 95 percent contained, with full containment expected by Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Thirty-five firefighters are still mopping up the fire, with that number expected to drop to less than 12 on Wednesday, the fire department said.
Authorities said they expect the fire to be 100 percent controlled by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, depending on the winds. The fire department also said they plan to patrol the area of the fire with one engine for several days.
The fire, which erupted Friday night and scorched about 100 acres, destroyed 28 structures — 13 of which were homes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Driven by sundowner winds and nearly triple-digit temperatures, the Holiday Fire prompted both the Santa Barbara County Emergency Manager and Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency.
About 2,500 Goleta residents had to be evacuated. Those orders were completely lifted by Monday.
No injuries have been reported.
