State Parks ‘disappointed’ by decision to ban off-roading at Oceano Dunes

A day after the landmark announcement, California State Parks says it is “disappointed” with the decision by the California Coastal Commission to stop off-highway vehicle use at the Oceano Dunes.

On Thursday, the California Coastal Commission directed State Parks to stop off-roading at the Dunes within the next three years, as well as implement other changes to the popular vehicular park.

State Parks was seeking a coastal development permit to continue its operation of the state vehicular recreation area but was ultimately denied as commissioners unanimously decided it was time to put environmental justice ahead of recreational activity.

When reached for comment Friday, State Parks spokesman Jorge Moreno said, “State Parks is disappointed with the decision by the Coastal Commission to phase out off-highway vehicle riding at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.”

“State Parks remains committed to protect the natural and cultural resources found in Oceano Dunes for future generations, and to ensure that all Californians have equal access to the park and its diverse recreational opportunities,” he wrote in an email to The Tribune.

Moreno did not offer an idea of how or when the state agency could stop off-roading at the dunes. During its meeting Thursday, the Coastal Commission left that decision up to State Parks, as long as it was within the three-year timeline.

Moreno said the park will continue to operate under its current guidelines at this time while it reviews the new conditions.

