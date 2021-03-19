No more off-roading on Oceano Dunes: Here’s how SLO County is responding

The California Coastal Commission’s historic decision Thursday to prohibit off highway vehicle use at the Oceano Dunes within three years promises to have far-reaching impacts across San Luis Obispo County, and the South County in particular.

South County Chambers of Commerce CEO says will be ‘significant transition’

One of the biggest potential changes for the area will be the impact on local businesses, many of which say they are reliant on the tourism dollars brought in by OHV visitors to the park.

South County Chambers of Commerce CEO Jocelyn Brennan said the chamber “would have liked to see our region’s seat filled on the Coastal Commission before such a historic decision was made,” but said that now they will move forward on an economic impact assessment and feasibility study to figure out how to “mitigate the economic losses and plan for future opportunities at the park.”

Wayne Foster, owner of BJ’s ATV Rentals, Inc., in Grover Beach, has spent thousands of dollars in rent, insurance and maintenance with no income with closure of Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. Almost a year ago, the business went from more than 20 employees to none. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“The South County Chambers’ focus has been assisting businesses through COVID impacts, and now we will assist them through this impact as well,” she said. “Because our local businesses depend on tourism dollars, the challenge will be: How do we continue to draw visitors to the unique dune system at Oceano State Park? This will be a significant transition for our businesses and local economy.”

Banning OHVs will ‘definitely bring changes’ to Grover Beach, mayor says

Grover Beach, which is one of two gateways into the off-roading park, will surely be impacted by the decision, Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee said.

“This change in the OHV park will definitely bring changes to Grover Beach,” he told The Tribune on Thursday night. “Since it appears that the Grand Avenue entrance will become permanent, we will need to work with our existing businesses to re-image themselves in the short term and to work with State Parks on how best to augment the features and amenities of the ‘new’ park.”

Lee said he appreciated the hard work of both the Coastal Commission and State Parks.

In comments delivered to the commission on Thursday ahead of the decision, Lee said Grover Beach “was looking for certainty from the commission,” and for it to decisively move forward with a vision for the park.

“Today’s action, whether you agree with it or not, allows Grover Beach and the surrounding areas to make future decisions from a place of certainty,” he told The Tribune after the decision.

Riders in the OHV area of Oceano Dunes SVRA, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Friends of Oceano Dunes eyes litigation

The decision is unlikely to pass without some legal challenges.

Friends of Oceano Dunes, a local coalition of OHV riders and supporters, has previously indicated its plans to sue if OHV use were banned at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.

The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision Friday morning, but in a Facebook post soon after the decision, they wrote it was “time for State Parks to defend their authority!”

“It’s a sad day for the users of the ODSVRA,” the group wrote. “We are waiting on the final written decision from the CCC, but we are prepared for the legal battle ahead ... are you willing to stand with us?”

Audubon Society of California applauds announcement

The Audubon Society of California said it was “stunned and delighted at the Commission’s decision” given the Oceano Dunes’ importance as a breeding site for the Western snowy plover.

“The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Complex is the most extensive remaining dunes systems on the West Coast,” Andrea Jones, director of bird conservation for Audubon California said in a news release. “It’s home to migratory shorebirds and many endangered species, including one of the largest breeding sites for Western snowy plovers on the Pacific Coast, yet for four decades, the Coastal Commission has ‘kicked the can down the road’ and failed to develop a cohesive OHV policy. That’s allowed State Parks and Recreation to cater most of the park to one set of Oceano Dunes visitors at the expense of all others.”

Jones called the current policy to allowed OHV use, “access for only some, to the exclusion of all others.”

“Current policy doesn’t serve the nearby residents who have to contend with traffic, noise and dust generated by summer OHV crowds,” she said. “It doesn’t serve visitors on horseback or on foot who could come to enjoy an incomparable natural setting. And it definitely doesn’t serve the threatened bird species who rely on the area to build their nests and raise their young.”

