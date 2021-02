Local Grover Beach ATV shop owner ‘on standby’ after Oceano Dunes closure February 18, 2021 03:09 PM

Wayne Foster, owner of BJ's ATV Rentals in Grover Beach, California, said his business went from 20 employees to none with closure of Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area in March 2020. Eleven months later, he said he's "still on standby."