‘Ridiculous’ or ‘best news ever’? SLO County divided about no more Oceano Dunes off-roading

The California Coastal Commission made a landmark decision Thursday night: no more off-highway vehicle use at the Oceano Dunes.

The unanimous decision, coming at the end of a day filled with hours of public comment, sent shockwaves through San Luis Obispo County where for 40 years the park has been the source of a sharp and often acrimonious divide in the community.

On one side sit ardent off-roading devotees who have flocked to the Dunes for decades, enjoying a unique recreation unlike anything else in California, as well as the businesses that cater to them.

On the other side are environmentalists and residents concerned about the health, safety and habitat implications of the massive and sometimes dangerous park.

The Coastal Commission’s decision on Thursday only highlighted that divide. Soon after the announcement, The Tribune began collecting responses to the news from SLO County residents and OHV riders.

As of 2 p.m., we’ve received more than 130 responses, ranging in tone from despair to elation.

Here are the best 25 we’ve received so far, edited for clarity and length:

A decision for ‘future use of the dunes for our children’

“I’m a big fan of taking care of our environment. We have to respect the wildlife and habitat that’s all around the Dunes. While I sympathize with the many local owners of ATV rental companies and wish them all the best, this decision will help the future use of the Dunes for our children.” — Manny, Oceano

Won’t be coming back

“Well, I won’t be there to buy groceries, go wine tasting in Paso Robles, eat dinner out and have ice cream for dessert in town, or spend $150 in gas at the local station. No gift shopping. I have no other reason to go to Oceano, SLO, or any other beach 200 miles from home. I can just go to Monterey or Half Moon Bay for that. So, there’s your economic impact.” — Ellen, Mountain View

Oso Flaco is a ‘precious place’

“I am thrilled at the decision. Oso Flaco is a precious place to me, a place of peace to see and hear birds in the lake and trees, and it would have been ruined by State Parks’ plan to bring hundreds of vehicles and people next door. Even if it were safe to walk along the beach in the Dunes, it would be very uncomfortable to me walking among trucks with Confederate flags flying, part of their racist and lawless culture. I feared the commission would chicken out like in 2019, but this time they did their job to save the Dunes.” — Chris, Los Osos

‘Most ridiculous decision’

“This is the most ridiculous decision that I’ve seen so far. So many people come from many areas to support the Oceano Dunes. So many jobs that are going to be lost.” — Angel, Santa Maria

A ‘no-brainer decision’

“It was wonderful during the pandemic to enter the ocean at the end of Pier Avenue without dodging cars to get there. This is the closest beach to my home, and (I) hope that someday we can enjoy the beaches of Nipomo also. I grew up in West Los Angeles and was frustrated for years with the many private beaches in Malibu, Palos Verdes, San Clemente, etc. Some of the best quality waves for surfing are off limits to the average citizen. Hopefully, some of the local surf shops in our area will hold a celebratory paddle-out to applaud the CC’s decision. Too bad it took 30 years to accomplish this no-brainer decision.” — John, Arroyo Grande

A shame to take away family adventure

“This decision is very sad for fathers and mothers that bring their families to the Dunes to enjoy a rare open area of California on the ocean. I raised my four daughters into adulthood and we camped on the Dunes for many years hanging out together enjoying the freedom of riding our dune buggies. This is such a shame to take this family adventure away from future California families. Please fight this take-away. Today more then ever, family fun together must be protected.” — Bob, Los Osos

‘A paradise and tourists will still come’

“After waiting 35 years on (conceited) State Parks to take problems with the dune issue seriously, there is no other way to square the Coastal Act with the various damage dune riding brings — other than to phase it out. I definitely support the protection, but truly feel sad for the hordes that enjoy it so much. I also strongly believe that this area will weather the economic impact of the closure just fine. Our area is a paradise, and tourists will still come.” — Sharon, Oceano

‘This ridiculous travesty’

“Is anybody, anywhere, surprised by this? The CCC never had any intention to hear the counter arguments. The open disdain and mockery of the off-road advocates was obvious. The imaginary dust and other specious arguments for closing hold no weight against the very real damage this will do to the economy and housing market. I hope the Friends of Oceano Dunes gets enough support to mount a legal challenge to this ridiculous travesty.” — Shawn, Arroyo Grande

‘Let the healing begin’

“Wonderful environmental and social justice for my community and the Chumash. ... As a COVID shutdown beach walker, I saw what the Oceano dunes complex could be for all, and it will be a bigger draw for tourists, hikers, naturalists. Let the healing begin — Oceano has been held hostage by a group of polluting outsiders for far too long.” — Fern, Oceano

‘Sorry for the younger generations’

“They SUCK, they are not thinking of all the businesses that are going to be impacted. I am sorry for all the younger generations that will not be able to enjoy such a beautiful place and learn to become better riders and enjoy spending time with their families and loved ones. The commission doesn’t want anyone to have fun just live in a box, so sad.” — Raymond, Atascadero

State or federal support needed during transition

“I am very pleased with the decision to phase out OHV use in the Oceano Dunes over the next three years. However, in consideration of the businesses that will be displaced by the decision, I would like to see state or federal support during the period of transition. Consider an ATV rental: the government could buy up vehicles as well as provide career training and guidance to the staff and owner(s). I would even support direct monthly payments for a period of two or three years to those most affected. The three-year transition time is not long, but it is adequate provided a plan is developed soon. “ — Branden, Oceano

‘Better late than never’

“Finally, the end is near of the destruction on the Oceano beach/dunes enabling all to enjoy without vehicle usage. Better late than never!” — Marlene, Arroyon Grande

Oceano Dunes just ‘weren’t a great place for OHV’

“I am in full support of their decision. I have family members who enjoy riding off road, and they usually go up near Shaver Lake, in the (Bureau of Land Management) lands. There are many places for people to ride. The Oceano Dunes just weren’t a great place for OHV; the damage to the environment and animals/birds was too great. Also, as a nurse, I’ve seen horrible injuries and death from accidents from OHV use at the Dunes, including the death of children. Further, the air pollution and health harm to Nipomo and Oceano has to be prevented. And the Chumash people’s rights to the land should be respected.” — Katherine, Los Osos

Dunes should remain open

“I believe the dunes should remain open for off-road vehicles in the future. There are protected areas already in place for the birds and wildlife. Closing the dunes will have a huge detrimental economic impact to the coastal area and drain millions of dollars away from their economy. Hopefully there can be a reversal of the decision to close the dunes to riding.” — William, Paulden, Ariz.

‘One of my favorite escapes from normal life has been taken away’

“It’s proof that the California Coastal Commission is incapable of compromise. They fail to realize how many lives they impact with ‘unanimous’ decisions that ignore countless counter-points to their own. It is representative of the times we live in — ban the use of something because someone doesn’t like it — rather than work collaboratively to create a solution. In this day and age, no one will get exactly what they want, this is how life works! The OHV community has gone along with the limitations and closures to park areas for years. Now it’s ripped from their hands without compromise while the CCC spouts off about how virtuous their decision is. It’s classic government overreach, and as a member of this community, I am deeply disappointed and feel as though one of my favorite escapes from normal life has been taken away from me and thousands of others. — Henry, Atascadero

Maybe residents ‘can enjoy it a little more now’

“This is a great decision! The lack of control and enforcement of those on the Dunes as of late was a real problem. Those looking to enjoy the Central Coast will still come, and perhaps those of us who live here can enjoy it a little more now, too.” — Jess, Pismo Beach

Consider OHV on the oil refinery land

“My wife and I are pleased with the Coastal Commission’s decision to end OHV use at the Oceano Dunes. The plumes of sand churned into the air was not only visually disturbing, but unhealthy for the residents of the Nipomo Mesa. The absence of vehicles of all types during the COVID-19 shutdown permitted walkers to enjoy the serenity of the area. We hope that the State Parks proposal for Oso Flaco is also blocked. We have no strong feelings for the State Parks proposal for the oil refinery land; it is totally ruined anyway, so perhaps an OHV playground there would not be objectionable.” — Max, San Luis Obispo

‘Vital for our economy’

“WE NEED TO KEEP OHV RIDING! It is vital for our economy. As a small business owner in the area and resident, this is a draw. Families have memories and want to come and continue that tradition. There are many businesses and livelihoods that are affected directly and indirectly. Please reconsider. “ — Christopher, Arroyo Grande

A ‘magical place’ that ‘deserves to heal and shine’

I’m a bit exhausted, elated and extremely proud of so many people that have worked hard for decades or just came on in the last few months to support the law and envision a new future for this park. ... We fought hard against biased PR campaigns, lies, half truths and monied interests. This is a huge step forward in protecting public health, reducing water and air pollution, reducing micro-plastics and chemicals from tires, protecting wildlife, protecting the sacred land of the Chumash, the climate and allowing residents of Oceano to reclaim the best part of their town — the beachfront. Soon all who want to enjoy nature and experience this magical place will be able to safely do so — without offensive flags, bulldozing, speeding trucks, noise, trash and polluted air. ... It’s a magical place and deserves to heal and shine.” — Bonnie, Oceano

What we fought for

“This is the best news about the Dunes I’ve heard. For many years I’ve wanted OHV use of the Dunes to end. It is the outcome my late comrades Kathleen Goddard Jones and Bill Denneen long fought for.” — David, San Luis Obispo

‘Nature will triumph’

“Forty-year resident of SLO and was afraid I’d never live to see this day. Nature will triumph and the ERs will no longer be seeing senseless deaths and injuries from ORVs. Cleaner air. Snowy plovers. Bill Denneen would be rejoicing. The rental companies will survive with other items.” — Deborah, Los Osos

Time to support our mom-and-pop shops

“The Coastal Commission has done what it was created to do: protect our coast. I am thrilled that dangerous, noisy, polluting and destructive vehicles will be phased out of this sensitive area. I am also mindful of the many people who have carved their livelihood out of the long-standing use of the Dunes. I urge others to patronize our local the mom-and-pops; we can’t pretend they won’t be negatively impacted.” — Betsey, Grover Beach

Our responsibility to care for our wildlife

“I think it’s a wise decision and will serve as a better reflection of the county’s priorities. While the tourism may decrease, the Dunes will become more accessible and less of a hassle for local residents to enjoy. Not to mention, as a coastal county with lots of unique and beautiful wildlife, it’s our responsibility to take care of them to the best of our abilities.“ — Tania, San Luis Obispo

‘This decision sucks’

“So sad to hear talk of closing the Dunes. I grew up in Oceano and adore the recreation options available there. Spent many years on horseback in those dunes and never had a problem with regard to off-road vehicles. This decision SUCKS!!!” — Kelly, Cayucos

We should vote on this

“Born and raised here. The Dunes have always been a draw for adventurous people. Closing the Dunes will serve a very small group. Everyone knows this. The closing of the Dunes will be a very large mistake. Generations have come and played, some even stayed. Ten people cannot make this decision. This has to be put on the ballot for all of us to vote on, period.” — Larry, Oceano

