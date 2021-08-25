Crime

Arroyo Grande man who stabbed, poured boiling oil on ex-foster mom faces life in prison

Matthew Leroy Ehens, 38, of Arroyo Grande, pleaded no contest on Aug. 25, 2021, to charges of torture and elder abuse for crimes against his 79-year-old foster mother in 2019.
Matthew Leroy Ehens, 38, of Arroyo Grande, pleaded no contest on Aug. 25, 2021, to charges of torture and elder abuse for crimes against his 79-year-old foster mother in 2019. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office

An Arroyo Grande man accused of pouring boiling oil on his former foster mother and stabbing her in the back with a kitchen knife is facing eight years in prison after changing his plea Wednesday.

Matthew Leroy Ehens, 38, pleaded no contest in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Wednesday to charges of torture and elder abuse against the 79-year-old victim, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Ehens had faced additional charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, evading an officer and aggravated mayhem, according to court records.

According to the release, Ehens engaged in an argument with his former foster mom at their home in Arroyo Grande on Aug. 2, 2019.

During the incident, Ehens poured a pot of boiling peanut oil on the woman’s upper body and face, then stabbed her in the back with a kitchen knife before fleeing in his car, the District Attorney’s Office said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ehens got into a high-speed chase with police and crashed his vehicle before being arrested, according to the release.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the victim suffered serious burn injuries over 17% of her body and received extensive medical treatment, including hospitalization for a month and a skin grafting operation.

“The victim is a courageous survivor of a horrible crime inflicted on her (by) a person whom she raised,” county District Attorney Dan Dow wrote in the release. “Our community will not tolerate elder abuse. I encourage those who suffer from or witness elder abuse to report these crimes to law enforcement.”

Ehens is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20 to eight years to life in prison.

His listed defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Wednesday.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Matt Fountain
Matt Fountain
Matt Fountain is The San Luis Obispo Tribune’s courts and investigations reporter. A San Diego native, Fountain graduated from Cal Poly’s journalism department in 2009 and cut his teeth at the San Luis Obispo New Times before joining The Tribune as a crime and breaking news reporter in 2014.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service