Amtrak train hits pedestrian on tracks in SLO

A person was struck by an Amtrak train in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday night, delaying passengers for more than three hours, the company confirmed.

The incident took place at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin wrote in an email

“The pedestrian was trespassing on the tracks near Orcutt Road and Tank Farm Road in SLO when they came into contact with Amtrak train 777,” Irvin said in an email.

“There were no injuries to the 26 passengers on board or crew members,” Irvin said. “The train was delayed for 3 hours and 4 minutes. The Amtrak Police Department is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.”

Irvin didn’t mention the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries or they were killed, but a neighbor posted on social media that the person died.

San Luis Obispo resident Amber Hicks wrote on NextDoor that she witnessed the train honking and braking before turning flashing lights on.

“We saw the engineer come out and look at the tracks with his flashlight and could see someone was laying partially in the tracks,” Hicks wrote. “Fire Department showed up right before ambulance and let them know they could leave because the person’s state was ‘not compatible with life.’ ... Luckily we can’t see much from our window. A police officer let us know it was quite gruesome and we probably want to stay away.”

Irvin wrote that “all individuals should exercise caution around railroad tracks and crossings.”

“Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver to communicate the dangers of grade crossings,” Irvin wrote. “Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide.”

For rail grade crossing tips, visit the Lifesaver website at www.oli.org.

