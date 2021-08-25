Car crashes close parts of Highways 101, 154 — forcing detours to LA

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews extinguish vehicle fires after a crash on Highway 101 early Wednesday morning. Two fatal crashes were reported around the same time, according to the CHP.

Car crashes involving multiple fatalities closed lanes on Highway 101 near Goleta on Wednesday, while another crash closed Highway 154..

Two fatal vehicle collisions were reported on Highway 101 in the area of the western Goleta Valley and Gaviota Coast early Wednesday morning, resulting in four deaths and the total closure of the roadway in both directions.

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said one person was killed in a crash on northbound Highway 101 near Winchester Canyon Road around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Three people were killed in a second collision reported on southbound Highway 101 near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road, around 2:20 a.m, according to the CHP.

Two vehicles were involved in the southbound crash, which involved a wrong-way driver and a head-on collision, according to the CHP incident log. It was reported about five minutes after the first crash and 3 miles away, the CHP said.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews extinguished vehicle fires and extricated victims, Bertucelli said.

The crashes caused closures of southbound lanes, detouring travelers to the Los Angeles area.

One lane of northbound US Highway 101 was closed from Winchester Canyon Road to Dos Pueblos Road on Wednesday morning, according to a Caltrans alert. The southbound lanes in the area will remain closed until approximately noon, the agency said.

Highway 154 was also closed in both directions following a crash west of Windy Gap area, Caltrans said.

In that incident, a commercial vehicle would up on its side, according to Santa Barbara County. The male driver suffered moderate injuries and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the agency said via Twitter.

The agency recommended that southbound drivers detour by using State Route 166 to Interstate 5 south.

Updates will be made on the CHP Traffic incident information page at http://cad.chp.ca.gov.

Vehicle Accident- #Windy Incident. Hwy 154 west of Windy Gap. Commercial vehicle on its side, male driver suffered moderate injuries and transported to SB Cottage Hospital. *Sig Alert* as SB Area CHP has 154 closed in area until further notice for removal. (C/T 9:12 a.m.) pic.twitter.com/cKFXPJbG92 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) August 24, 2021