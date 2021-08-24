Overturned truck closes both lanes of Highway 154; driver injured

An overturned truck is causing the closure of both directions of traffic on Highway 154 at Windy Gap Tuesday morning.

According to Caltrans, the crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Highway 154 is now closed between Hwy. 192/Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara and at the Highways 154/246 roundabout in Santa Ynez.

Motorists are advised to use Highway 101 and Highway 246 as alternate routes to and from the Santa Ynez Valley.

Caltrans says there is currently no estimated time of reopening the highway.

According to Noozhawk, the truck’s driver was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries. More information was not immediately available.