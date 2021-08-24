SLO sewage spill dumps more than 10,000 gallons into creek — prompting health warning

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is warning the public about a sewage line blockage, resulting in a spill that affects the health and safety of San Luis Obispo Creek.

The county issued an advisory Tuesday evening to “avoid water contact in the creek in the general area of South Higuera and Los Osos Valley Road.”

A county news release said that about 10,800 gallons of sewage was released, due to a “sewage line blockage into a storm drain that is connected” to the creek.

The drain is located within Silver City Mobile Home Park, located at 3860 South Higuera St. between Los Osos Valley Road and Prado Road.

“The city of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department assisted the Silver City Mobile Home Park personnel by immediately clearing the blockage to restore flow to the city sewer line, thus stopping the release to the storm drain,” the release noted. “The responsibility for maintaining the system is the responsibility of the Park.”

Under California State Assembly Bill 800, a local health officer and director of environmental health must immediately notify the public of a discharge of a hazardous substance or sewage to waters of the state if it is necessary to safeguard public health and safety.