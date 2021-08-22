Local
200-plus San Luis Obispo residents told by city to boil drinking water after main breaks
About 200 households in San Luis Obispo were advised to boil their drinking water as the city tests for contamination after a water main break Sunday morning.
The break happened about 6:30 a.m. at Johnson Avenue and Ella Street, according to a news release, and the houses lost water pressure.
Residents should only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking until further notice as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal issues, the city said.
The city anticipates solving the problem in 48 hours, according to the release. Residents will be informed that tests show the water is safe to drink.
Until then, residents should bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking, cooking or brushing teeth with it, the city said.
Residents of the impacted neighborhoods may pick up free bottled water at the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Office parking lot at 2191 Johnson Ave.
People may also contact the city of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department at 805-781-7215 to ask questions.
