SLO County outage leaves hundreds of customers without power

Nearly 900 residents in San Luis Obispo County lost power due to an outage that began Saturday night, according to PG&E.

The outage continued into Sunday and stretches from near Highway 46 and Adelaida to Lake Nacimiento, according to an outage map.

The outage began at 5:43 p.m., the energy company said, and 876 customers were impacted.

Power was expected to be restored at 12:39 p.m. Sunday, according to PG&E.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, according to the company’s website.