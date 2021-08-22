Local
SLO County outage leaves hundreds of customers without power
Nearly 900 residents in San Luis Obispo County lost power due to an outage that began Saturday night, according to PG&E.
The outage continued into Sunday and stretches from near Highway 46 and Adelaida to Lake Nacimiento, according to an outage map.
The outage began at 5:43 p.m., the energy company said, and 876 customers were impacted.
Power was expected to be restored at 12:39 p.m. Sunday, according to PG&E.
The cause of the outage is under investigation, according to the company’s website.
