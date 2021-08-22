SLO County weather forecast for the week of Aug. 22: Some clouds, smoke and haze

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey photographed a Central Coast sunset.

A classic late summer weather pattern with night and morning marine low clouds in the coastal regions and warm temperatures in the inland valleys is expected this week.

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southwesterly to northwesterly winds will produce a pattern of night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist, clearing back the coastline during the afternoon will continue through Tuesday.

Along with the stratus clouds, smoke and haze from the wildfires in Northern and Central California will continue to stream over the Central Coast; however, as the upper-level winds shift out of the west-northwest the smoke and haze will decrease on later on Sunday into Tuesday.

High temperatures over this period will reach the mid to high-80s in the North County (Paso Robles) and mid-70s in the coastal Valleys (San Luis Obispo). The beaches will remain in the 60s.

A gradual warm up will develop mid-week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest. In fact, the inland valley temperatures could reach triple-digit levels by Thursday and Friday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This condition will also produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds on Wednesday through Friday and clearing along the beaches during the afternoon.

The long-range models indicate a chance of monsoonal moisture moving northward over the Central Coast next weekend.

Surf report

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is expected along our coastline Sunday through Tuesday.

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Wednesday through Friday.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Sunday’s 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 13-to 15-second period) will remain at this level through Monday.

Mixed into this Southern Hemisphere swell will be a 1- to 2-foot southerly (195-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 12- to 14-second) into Monday from former Hurricane Linda.

Seawater temperatures will range between to 57 and 62 degrees on Sunday into Tuesday as a strong northerly (onshore) flowing current develops.

Seawater temperatures will decrease on Wednesday through Friday as the northwesterly winds increase along the coastline.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 54, 83 52, 85 51, 89 52, 96 55, 101 58, 100 59, 96 59, 97

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 60, 75 55, 74 53, 76 54, 79 56, 84 58, 85 58, 83 57, 83

PG&E safety tip

With the increased wildfire threat our state faces, PG&E is enhancing and expanding our efforts to reduce wildfire risks and keep our customers and communities safe.

Please visit www.pge.com for the most up-to-date information on the steps you can take.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.