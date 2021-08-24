Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival canceled amid new wave of COVID cases

The Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival has been canceled this fall due to the latest wave of coronavirus case in San Luis Obispo County — but organizers say there might still be some of your favorite activities.

“After much deliberation regarding current COVID variants, the upswing in cases and the newer impact on younger people, we’ve decided for safety’s sake to postpone this year’s Harvest Festival until 2022,” the Harvest Festival board of directors announced Saturday.

San Luis Obispo County has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, as the Delta variant of the virus sweeps through California and vaccination rates lag.

As of Tuesday, more than 24,160 county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020, with more than 1,970 new cases added in August so far.

The Harvest Festival, which celebrates the arrival of the fall season and Arroyo Grande’s agricultural roots, was originally scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25.

It would have been the first Harvest Festival since coronavirus concerns canceled 2020’s celebration.

The Arroyo Grande High School marching band participate in the 82nd annual Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival parade in 2019. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Now Central Coast residents and visitors will have to go without the beloved festival for another year.

However, there may still be some autumnal activities hosted in the Village of Arroyo Grande.

According to a news release, the Harvest Festival board is currently considering smaller alternatives to “celebrate the season and the community of the Arroyo Grande Valley.”

Unfortunately, they said, events such as the Harvest Festival parade and larger activities in Olohan Alley in the Village have definitely been canceled.