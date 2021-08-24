Boil water notice lifted for 200 households in San Luis Obispo

About 200 households near Johnson and Bishop have been issued a boil water notice by the city of San Luis Obispo. City of SLO

About 200 households in San Luis Obispo are no longer under a boil water notice as of Tuesday evening.

The city’s Utilities Department issued a boil notice on Sunday for the neighborhoods surrounding Johnson Avenue and Bishop Street due to a water main break and loss of system pressure in the early hours of the morning.

The notice was issued out of an “abundance of safety and precaution,” a news release at the time said.

On Tuesday, the city said initial water quality samples showed no contaminants in the drinking water. A second round of lab results confirmed the tap water is safe to drink, according to a news release Tuesday evening.

The Utilities Department, with help from the California State Water Resources Control Board and San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, lifted the boil water notice after receiving confirmation that no health hazards exist as a result of the loss in water distribution system pressure, according to the release.

While awaiting water quality test results, the city provided free bottled water to those affected who may not have been able to boil their water.