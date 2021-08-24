SLO boil water notice still in effect for 200 households, as city awaits test results

About 200 households near Johnson Avenue and Bishop Street have been issued a boil water notice by the city of San Luis Obispo. City of SLO

A boil water advisory issued Sunday remains in effect for about 200 households in the neighborhood around Johnson Avenue and Bishop Street in San Luis Obispo.

The city posted an update Tuesday noting a second round of lab test results are pending that will determine whether the advisory can be lifted.

“If you live in the affected area, please be advised to continue boiling your water before drinking or cooking with it,” the city wrote. “Once we get the confirmed second round of results, we will hand-deliver notices to affected residents letting them know that the boil water advisory has been lifted.”

The city also will post the announcement on its website.

The city’s Utilities Department issued the boil notice on Sunday due to a water main break and loss of system pressure in the early hours of the morning.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The notice was issued out of an “abundance of safety and precaution,” a news release said.

The city’s update Tuesday noted the “good news” that the initial water quality samples showed no contaminants in the drinking water, saying it will know more after the second round of lab results.

Residents in the affected area may pick up free bottled water at the SLO County Public Health parking lot at 2191 Johnson Ave.