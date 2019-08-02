Police searching for suspect in possible stabbing in Arroyo Grande

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.

Police appear to be searching for a suspect who may have stabbed someone in Arroyo Grande on Friday evening.

Arroyo Grande police were called out to the area of Lancaster Drive and Elm Street around 6:32 p.m. for reports of a possible stabbing, according to scanner traffic.

A call for medical aid was listed in the area at the same time on the county’s PulsePoint emergency response app.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The suspect, who allegedly stabbed somebody in the shoulder, may have fled the scene in a dark blue Acura, according to scanner traffic.

When reached for comment, Arroyo Grande Police Department dispatch declined to provide further details saying the incident was ongoing.

Further details were not immediately available.