Police searching for suspect in possible stabbing in Arroyo Grande
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.
Police appear to be searching for a suspect who may have stabbed someone in Arroyo Grande on Friday evening.
Arroyo Grande police were called out to the area of Lancaster Drive and Elm Street around 6:32 p.m. for reports of a possible stabbing, according to scanner traffic.
A call for medical aid was listed in the area at the same time on the county’s PulsePoint emergency response app.
The suspect, who allegedly stabbed somebody in the shoulder, may have fled the scene in a dark blue Acura, according to scanner traffic.
When reached for comment, Arroyo Grande Police Department dispatch declined to provide further details saying the incident was ongoing.
Further details were not immediately available.
