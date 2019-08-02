Crime

Police searching for suspect in possible stabbing in Arroyo Grande

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.

Police appear to be searching for a suspect who may have stabbed someone in Arroyo Grande on Friday evening.

Arroyo Grande police were called out to the area of Lancaster Drive and Elm Street around 6:32 p.m. for reports of a possible stabbing, according to scanner traffic.

A call for medical aid was listed in the area at the same time on the county’s PulsePoint emergency response app.

The suspect, who allegedly stabbed somebody in the shoulder, may have fled the scene in a dark blue Acura, according to scanner traffic.

When reached for comment, Arroyo Grande Police Department dispatch declined to provide further details saying the incident was ongoing.

Further details were not immediately available.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  