Cause of death determined for two Arroyo Grande boaters found in Santa Barbara harbor

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

The cause of death of two friends from Arroyo Grande found aboard a boat headed to Port San Luis Obispo in June has been determined to be the result of an accident.

Gary Bishop, 53, and Christopher Avila, 49, were found dead on a 34-foot Sea Ray Sundancer on June 30 near Santa Barbara after a family member contacted the Coast Guard after not hearing back from the two.

On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced that the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

The two were found dead about 20 miles southwest of the Santa Barbara Harbor on June 30, after they set out to transport Bishop’s boat from the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard to Port San Luis, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Coast Guard began searching for the vessel after the family member reported the men missing, and a Coast Guard rescue crew was lowered from the air onto the vessel, where they found both men on board dead.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into Bishop and Avila’s death is closed and there is no suspicion of foul play or suicide.