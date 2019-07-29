If you hear explosions and gunfire at Arroyo Grande High, here’s what’s happening

Watch police dogs search a house during training at Cal Poly K-9 officers and their dogs from several local police agencies participated in a special training session Wednesday at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. The scenarios included narcotics, explosives, bite work and building searches. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-9 officers and their dogs from several local police agencies participated in a special training session Wednesday at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. The scenarios included narcotics, explosives, bite work and building searches.

If you hear loud explosions or gunshots at Arroyo Grande High School this week, don’t be alarmed.

It’s part of a training simulation.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department is hosting this year’s regional active shooter training at Arroyo Grande High School on Tuesday and Saturday, according to a news release. The training will run from approximately 8 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.

The training will bring a large law enforcement presence to the high school and could include the sound of simulated explosions and gunfire.

Some locations on the campus will be blocked off with caution tape, identifying areas being used in the training. Safety officers will be dressed in red training shirts, and officers participating in the drill will be in police uniform, the release said.

For more information on the training, contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5100.

Also on Tuesday, PG&E will be holding a “Public Safety Power Shutoff” drill in the area, the Police Department said. Helicopters may be visible as part of that training.