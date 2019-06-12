Los Osos neighbors thwart burglary suspect who ransacked home, SLO County sheriff says

How to secure your home for about $100 in less than an hour The Roseville Police Department shows how residents can add home security for either under $100, or under $400 with a camera, and in about an hour. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Roseville Police Department shows how residents can add home security for either under $100, or under $400 with a camera, and in about an hour.

A 23-year-old Oceano man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after neighbors in Los Osos captured a photo of him and shared it using a neighborhood social network app, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday to reports of a burglary at a home on the 1300 block of Encinas Drive in Los Osos, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The owners of the home reported that a room had been ransacked and medications and money had been taken, the release said.

Earlier in the day, several neighbors reported seeing a young man knocking on doors and acting suspicious, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“One neighbor was able to share a photo of the suspect and spread it throughout the area using a neighborhood social network app,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

At about the same time, sheriff’s deputies chased a man matching the description of the burglary suspect several blocks away in the 2100 block of Ferrell Avenue, the release said.

Deputies caught the suspect, identified as Ezra Nehemiah Hill, and arrested him, the Sheriff’s Office said. They allegedly found Hill had stolen property from the Encinas Drive home.

Hill was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of burglary, resisting a peace officer and probation violations. As of Wednesday evening, Hill was apparently no longer in jail custody.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the neighbors who got involved by sharing photos and information which led to the apprehension of a burglary suspect,” the agency said in the release.