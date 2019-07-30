Diablo Canyon early-warning sirens will be tested this week

Inside Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant Take a closer look at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Avila Beach. California's last operating nuclear power plant will close in 2025, owner Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has announced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a closer look at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Avila Beach. California's last operating nuclear power plant will close in 2025, owner Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has announced.

Officials are testing the early-warning system sirens in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.

Each of the 131 sirens in the zone, which stretches from the Nipomo Mesa to Cayucos, will be given a low-volume growl test for a period of a few seconds, the agency said.

The tests are conducted on each siren individually over the two-day period, so officials can’t pinpoint the exact times each siren will go off, though most people won’t notice the growl tests, the Office of Emergency Services said.

The sirens were installed and are maintained in case of an emergency at the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, but can be used for any local emergency, such as a tsunami or a dam failure, the Office of Emergency Services said.

When the sirens go off during an emergency, people should tune in to their local television or radio station for emergency information and instructions.

For more information about the siren system or emergency preparedness, visit the Office of Emergency Services website at www.slocounty.ca.gov/OES or call 805-781-5011.