Police, SWAT teams, bomb task force serve warrant at Grover Beach home

The Grover Beach Police Department, along with both regional and Sheriff’s SWAT teams and the San Luis Obispo County Bomb Task Force, served a search warrant in the 200 block of South 10th Street early Tuesday morning.

Authorities arrived at the home at about 5:30 a.m., according to the police department.

The warrant is related to an ongoing criminal investigation, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.