Police find alleged stolen gun, counterfeit bills, drugs after citizen call in Grover Beach

A concerned citizen’s call led to arrests on multiple felony charges and the surrender of an allegedly loaded stolen handgun, heroin and counterfeit $100 bills, in Grover Beach on Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the 200 block of N. 11th Street following a report of a suspicious vehicle with its doors open, according to a Grover Police Department news release.
Officers contacted Preston Scharf and Nikki Orellana, both of Arroyo Grande, inside of the vehicle, police said. Orellana, 28, initially provided false identification, but officers soon learned that she was on probation and had six outstanding warrants for her arrest, according to the release.
Scharf, 19, was also determined to be on probation, the release said. A search of his vehicle allegedly yielded a loaded stolen handgun, five $100 counterfeit bills, heroin, drug paraphernalia and two spring-loaded knives. Police said the handgun was reported stolen out of San Luis Obispo.
The two were arrested and booked in county jail.
Scharf is charged with suspicion of five felonies, including possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a concealed firearm, committing a felony while armed, possession of counterfeit money, forgery and misdemeanor possession of a spring-loaded knife, possession of a narcotic substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Orellana is charged with suspicion of using the identity of another during commission of a crime (felony), and misdemeanor possession of a narcotic substance, possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.
