Hazmat team investigates bubbling container at Grover Beach school

Update, 4:40 p.m.

Grover Beach police confirm the scene was cleared about 3:30 p.m. and the school returned to its normal activity.

The matter is under investigation and anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

Update, 2:50 p.m.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The bomb squad’s robot has checked the substance and it is not explosive, Lieberman confirmed. The hazmat team is now analyzing it.

Lieberman added that, when staff found the liquid, it was bubbling and not smoking.

Update, 12:50 p.m.

Both the San Luis Obispo Hazmat Team and the SLO County Bomb Task Force are on scene, Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman said.

The bomb squad is preparing a robot, which will check out the substance first, and make sure it’s safe for the hazmat team, Lieberman said.

The container, which Lucia Mar spokeswoman Amy Jacobs described as a 2-liter bottle, was found on the school lawn area on the Seabright Avenue side of the school, Lieberman said. Staff carried it to the dumpster area behind the school’s multipurpose room when they noticed it was smoking.

Original story:

Authorities are investigating a suspicious substance found at Grover Beach Elementary School on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the school at about 9:45 a.m., according to Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman. Grover Beach police also responded to the school.

Students are sheltering in place and there is no threat to them, Lieberman said. Shelter in place means students stay inside their classrooms and continuing regular activities indoors, Lucia Mar spokeswoman Amy Jacobs said.

Authorities do not yet know what the substance is, and both the San Luis Obispo Hazmat Team and the SLO County Bomb Task Force are en route to investigate, Lieberman said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.