Crime
Paso Robles student hits, injures school staffer trying to break up altercation
A student allegedly struck a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District staff member on Wednesday afternoon while the staffer was trying to diffuse an altercation, a district official confirmed.
The injured staff member was transported to the hospital, district Superintendent Curt Dubost wrote in an email.
“Police have a possible suspect they are following up on,” Curt Dubost wrote. “No further info is appropriate at this time.”
According to scanner chatter, police were still looking for a suspect as of 4 p.m.
Paso Robles Police Department spokesman Caleb Davis said more information about the incident will be announced as it becomes available.
