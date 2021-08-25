Crime

Paso Robles student hits, injures school staffer trying to break up altercation

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly struck a Paso Robles Unified School District staff member.
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly struck a Paso Robles Unified School District staff member. David Middlecamp

A student allegedly struck a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District staff member on Wednesday afternoon while the staffer was trying to diffuse an altercation, a district official confirmed.

The injured staff member was transported to the hospital, district Superintendent Curt Dubost wrote in an email.

“Police have a possible suspect they are following up on,” Curt Dubost wrote. “No further info is appropriate at this time.”

According to scanner chatter, police were still looking for a suspect as of 4 p.m.

Paso Robles Police Department spokesman Caleb Davis said more information about the incident will be announced as it becomes available.

Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson covers the city of San Luis Obispo and has been a reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo since 2004. He also writes regularly about K-12 education, Cal Poly, Morro Bay and Los Osos. He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley and is originally from Ojai.
