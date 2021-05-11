Watch: SLO releases details about shooting that killed police officer, wounded another

Police and sheriff’s deputies mark evidence on Margarita Avenue after a shooting Monday in San Luis Obispo. Two police officers and a suspect were shot during a warrant search. The suspect was confirmed dead, but the condition of the officers was not released initially. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Latest update >> SLO police release name of officers killed, wounded in shooting

The city of San Luis Obispo will hold a news conference at noon Tuesday to provide updates and information on Monday’s shooting, which left one police officer and another wounded. The conference will be held at at Fire Station 1, 2160 Santa Barbara Ave., in San Luis Obispo. Watch the livestream below:

On Monday, San Luis Obispo Police Department officers were serving a search warrant at an apartment complex off Margarita Avenue in San Luis Obispo when the situation erupted into gunfire. Witnesses at the scene described a chaotic mix of yelling and gunshots.

By the end of the incident, one officer was dead, another wounded and a suspect had been killed by police.

