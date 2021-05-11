Live updates: SLO shooting suspect opened fire on officers during search warrant 

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Update, 12:40 p.m.:

During the press conference, San Luis Obispo city and police department officials shared more about Benedetti, 37, who was killed in the shooting Monday.

Benedetti joined the San Luis Obispo Police Department in 2012, and before that served for four years with the Atascadero Police Department.

“I had the distinct pleasure of working with Luca over the past nine years,” Acting Police Chief Brian Amorosa said during the press conference. “I considered him a personal friend dedicated officer, a talented detective, a proud member of the San Luis Obispo regional SWAT team, and most importantly, a loving husband and father.”

Benedetti is survived by his wife and two young children.

“We are heartbroken alongside you,” City Manager Derek Johnson said in an aside to Benedetti’s family during the press conference. “Know that the entire city family will walk the path of grief with you, and we will always remember Luca’s sacrifice.”

The officer who was injured in the gunfire, Steve Orozco, is expected to make a full recovery, Amoroso said.

Update, 12:10 p.m.:

San Luis Obispo police said a total of six officers responded to an apartment on Camellia Court at approximately 5 p.m. Monday to serve a search warrant for stolen property.

At the news conference, acting San Luis Obispo Police Chief Brian Amoroso said the search warrant was for possible stolen property related to a series of late-night commercial burglaries that have taken place over the past week.

As the officers approached the apartment, they identified themselves and asked to enter, Amorosa said.

After an extended period of time with no response, they forced open the front door. Giron was laying in wait and opened fire on the officers, Amorosa said.

Officers returned fire and retreated, Amorosa said. However, two officers were shot during the exchange of gunfire, according to the acting police chief.

Giron was later found deceased inside the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted, fatal gunshot wound and other injuries consistent with being struck by the officers’ return fire, Amorosa said.

Benedetti died at the scene as a result of wounds he received in the gunfire.

“Yesterday was an absolute tragedy,” incoming San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott said during the news conference. “An officer died serving the community. ... This tragic loss will be deeply felt. And will take time to gain understanding.”

Update 12:01 p.m.:

San Luis Obispo Police have released the name of the officer who was killed and the officer who was wounded in a dramatic shooting incident on Monday.

Luca Benedetti, a 12-year-veteran of the force, was shot and killed Monday while serving a search warrant to an apartment on Camellia Court in San Luis Obispo.

The suspected shooter was identified as Edward Zamora Giron, 37.

Another officer was also wounded in the incident: Steve Orozco was injured and transported to Sierra Vista Hospital where he was treated and released Monday evening.

Original story:

San Luis Obispo city officials will soon release new details in the police shooting that left one officer dead, another wounded and the suspect killed on Monday.

Officials are holding a press conference at noon to discuss the incident and likely release identification of those involved.

You can watch the press conference livestream here, or follow along in this story for updates.