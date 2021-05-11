SLO police officer slain in shooting remembered as ‘talented detective,’ father of 2

San Luis Obispo Police Det. Luca Benedetti was killed in a shooting while serving a search warrant to suspect Edward Zamora Giron on Monday, May 11, 2021, at his apartment.

The San Luis Obispo police officer killed Monday in a shooting at a local apartment complex was “a talented detective” and father of two, city officials said.

San Luis Obispo city officials confirmed at a new conference Tuesday that Detective Luca Benedetti was slain as he and five other officers served a search warrant at the apartment complex on Camellia Court.

Another San Luis Obispo police officer, Detective Steve Orozco, 31, was injured in the shooting but is expected to make a full recovery, acting San Luis Obispo Police Chief Brian Amoroso said during Tuesday’s news conference.

Benedetti 37, joined the San Luis Obispo Police Department in 2012. Before that, he served for four years with the Atascadero Police Department.

“I had the distinct pleasure of working with Luca over the past nine years,” Brian Amoroso said Tuesday. “I considered him a personal friend, a dedicated officer, a talented detective, a proud member of the San Luis Obispo regional SWAT team, and most importantly, a loving husband and father.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Benedetti is survived by his wife and two young children.

“We are heartbroken alongside you,” San Luis Obispo city manager Derek Johnson said in an aside to Benedetti’s family during the news conference. “Know that the entire city family will walk the path of grief with you, and we will always remember Luca’s sacrifice.”

In a news release, San Luis Obispo Mayor also expressed her grief at Benedetti’s death.

“Our community is heartbroken,” Harmon said. “Detective Benedetti loved this city and bravely gave his life so that we could live in peace and safety. Luca’s children have lost their father so we could be safe. We will hold Detective Benedetti and his family in our hearts forever.”

“As Detective Orozco recuperates at home, we are grateful that this physical wounds will health,” Harmon added, “and we recognize that yesterday’s events have changed his life forever.”

Get unlimited digital access Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

San Luis Obispo Police Det. Steve Orozco was injured in a shooting while serving a search warrant to suspect Edward Zamora Giron on Monday, May 11, 2021, at his apartment. Det. Luca Benedetti was killed in the shooting. Courtesy photo

Shooting at apartment complex ends with suspect, officer dead

According to Amaroso, a total of six officers responded to an apartment on Camellia Court at approximately 5 p.m. Monday to serve a search warrant for stolen property. They were investigating a series of late-night commercial burglaries that took place over the past week, he said.

As officers approached the apartment, they performed a standard “knock and notice” procedure, identifying themselves as law enforcement officials, Amoroso said.

After receiving no response, the officer forced the front door open and the suspect, 37-year-old Edward Zamora Giron, who was lying in wait, opened fire at officers from inside the apartment, Amoroso said.

Officers returned fire and retreated, the acting police chief said.

Benedetti and Orozco were shot during the exchange of gunfire, police said.

Giron was later found deceased with a self-inflicted, fatal gunshot wound to the head and other injuries consistent with being hit by officer-related fire, Amoroso said.

Witnesses told The Tribune that the weapon used appeared to be an assault-style rifle, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Parkinson said Tuesday “that aligns” with the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

Parkinson said he didn’t have a total shot count on hand, adding that investigators were still determining how many shots have been fired.

Officers take aim at an apartment across Camilla Court following a shooting Monday in San Luis Obispo. Two police officers and a suspect were shot during a warrant search off of Margarita Avenue in San Luis Obispo. The suspect was confirmed dead, but the condition of the officers was not released. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Slain SLO police officer investigated traffic incidents

According to city officials, Benedetti worked on traffic-related patrol and investigations.

In 2019, his cases included the death of a German woman who was killed while attempting to cross Madonna Road and a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin.

Benedetti also investigated the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car on Tank Farm Road and killed in February 2020.

Benedetti was promoted to detective about six months ago, Amoroso said, which is considered a “prestigious” position within the department.

Benedetti’s role as a detective focused on property-related crimes.

Luca Benedetti (center) was shot and killed while serving a search warrant Monday off Margarita Avenue in San Luis Obispo. In this 2017 image, Benedetti was honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for protecting citizens from drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. To his left is former SLO Police Chief Deanna Cantrell and to his right is SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Facebook page

Officer honored for DUI arrests

Benedetti received the 2017 Top Cop Award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for “outstanding vigilance in protecting our citizens from drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.”

According to a Facebook post issued then by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, Benedetti logged 116 arrests for driving under the influence in 2017.

Benedetti again was honored by MADD in 2018 with a Duece Award for making 48 DUI arrests, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department Facebook post.

In 2012, while serving at the Atascadero Police Department, Benedetti helped deliver a baby in the police station’s parking lot after a woman and her husband stopped there for help, according to a news release from the department.

The father, Chris Devroede, entered the police station lobby asking for help, saying his wife, Orah, was in their vehicle, experiencing severe contractions and ready to give birth.

Benedetti, who was in the station at the time, ran out to the parking lot and noticed the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s lower extremities, the release said.

He was able to untangle the umbilical cord, and the baby, a girl, began crying. Benedetti placed the baby into Orah Devroede’s arms as other police officers and firefighters arrived to help.

At the time, it was the first time in the Atascadero Police Department that a baby had been born at the station.