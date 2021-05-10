Live updates: 2 SLO police officers shot serving warrant at apartment; suspect dead

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Update 7:10 p.m.:

Two officers were shot while serving a search warrant Monday afternoon at an apartment in the area of South Higuera Street and Margarita Avenue, according to a Police Department news release.

The suspect is dead, and there is no threat to the public at this time, according to the release.

The department gave no details about the condition of the officers.

It is asking people to avoid the area while an investigation is being conducted.

Additional information is expected to be released on the city’s website when it becomes available.

Update, 6:57 p.m.:

Details are still scarce regarding the incident, but a witness at the scene said she heard loud banging on a door, as well as police yelling, before a series of shots.

Monica Rochte, 31, said she could heard the police banging on a door from own apartment across the street, saying, “We’re going to come in. We know you’re in there.”

Rochte was working from home and about to take out the garbage when the commotion began, she said. She decided to stay inside instead.

Rochte said the yelling continued for a while before a huge bang, which she thought sounded like they knocked down the door, and then a single shot.

Rochte said at that point she could hear police yelling, “He has a gun!” before a series of 15 to 20 more sporadic shots rang out.

“I would have never expected something like this to happen, especially down here because it’s like, it’s mostly just like families and stuff,” Rochte said. “Some care homes down the way. The only time we have an ambulance is because one of the older people at that care home needs care.”

Update, 6:20 p.m.:

Police are currently clearing area to begin investigation.

Several officers could be seen consoling each other as ambulances left scene.

South Higuera Street at the Department of Motor Vehicles office is currently blocked off to traffic, as well as Margarita Avenue.

Officers console each other on Higuera Street near the scene of a shooting in San Luis Obispo. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Original story:

Police were on the scene of a potential active shooter incident in a San Luis Obispo neighborhood on Monday evening.

Witnesses near an apartment complex on Camellia Court of Margarita Avenue reported gunshots sometime before 5:20 p.m.

Police scanner traffic indicated at least one officer had not responded to radio calls and was potentially down.

A Tribune photographer at the scene said officers were pointing rifles at an apartment complex, before they went upstairs to a room en force. Soon after that, at about 5:45 p.m., a suspect was reported down, according to scanner traffic.

Three gurneys had been wheeled into the building as of 5:50 p.m. but nobody had been wheeled out. Crime scene tape was being put up around the complex.

The California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, San Luis Obispo City Fire Department and San Luis Ambulance were at the scene.

Tribune photographer David Middlecamp contributed to this report.