Indiana man federally charged after allegedly sending lewd images to SLO County minor

siren

An Indiana man arrested late last year on suspicion of sending lewd material to a minor in Los Osos has been charged with federal crimes after a review by the FBI, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Jordan Fields, 20, of Columbus, Indiana, was arrested in November following an investigation that began that September into what local authorities described at the time as a “suspected criminal act” involving lewd material.

The San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team — a team comprised of investigators from the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Unit and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation — with the assistance of the FBI and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana, identified Fields as the suspected sender of the material.

Fields was booked into Bartholomew County Jail for charges related to child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

According to the release, Fields was ultimately released on bond in Indiana pending further court proceedings in Bartholomew County, Indiana.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said that Fields sent “lewd images” to the Los Osos minor via an online gaming platform.

After more than six months of investigation, Fields was again taken into custody on March 25, this time by FBI agents in Indiana and charged in the Southern District of Indiana with three counts of sexual exploitation/attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and one count distribution and receipt of child pornography, the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Federal court records for the case against Fields were not immediately available late Tuesday.