SLO man charged with raping teen. Police ‘believe there may be other victims’

A San Luis Obispo man is charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl after allegedly providing her alcohol, and police believe there may be additional victims.

On the evening of March 20, officers responded to a local hospital to a report of a possible sexual assault, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

According to police, the 16-year-old victim had been taken to the hospital by family and said she had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators responded to the hospital and determined that 22-year-old Steven Grabiel Huerta sexually assaulted the teen after providing her with alcohol, the release said.

Huerta was arrested March 21 following a search of his residence and booked into the San Luis Obispo County jail with bail set at $100,000.

On March 23, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges of rape by use of drugs, penetration with a foreign object, oral copulation of an unconscious victim and statutory rape against Huerta.

Court records show Huerta missed a March 24 court arraignment because he was being held in a safety cell at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

He was released from jail custody after posting bond March 25, and his arraignment is scheduled for April 19.

Huerta’s listed attorney, Ken Cirisan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

Based on information obtained by investigators, the San Luis Obispo Police Department says they “believe there may be other victims,” and are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department’s Investigations Division at 805-594-8038.

