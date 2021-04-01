SLO residents rally to stop hate against Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders amid U.S. attacks

About 100 people gathered at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon to rally against anti-Asian American, Pacific Islander hate amid a spate of violent attacks across the United States. mfountain@thetribunenews.com

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

About 120 people gathered at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon in support of the Asian American Pacific Islander community amid a spate of violent attacks on people across the U.S. in recent weeks.

Organizers for the STOP AAPI HATE Peaceful Rally and March said they will catalyze a movement to fight the systemic racism that plagues the AAPI community by bringing together the entire community of San Luis Obispo County in solidarity.

The rally began at 4 p.m. and is expected to be followed by a march around the downtown core. It’s promoted as family friendly, and an American Sign Language interpreter will be assisting during the rally portion of the event.

Organizers Kaela Lee, a Cal Poly student athlete, and Mia Shin, college ministry director at San Luis Obispo’s Agape Church, said in a news release prior to the rally that the event will be held with the help of Black Lives Matter Community Action, the local BLM organization and “will bring the community together not just for solidarity, but for awareness and education.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We are not invisible. We will not be silent,” Lee wrote in a prepared statement before the rally. “We are here to fight the systemic racism that capitalizes on the entire BIPOC community.”

At Mitchell Park in SLO for a planned rally to “Stop AAPI Hate” amid nationwide violence against the Asian American Pacific Islander community. March around DT to follow. pic.twitter.com/vXylh4AQZU — Matt Fountain (@MattFountain1) April 1, 2021

“The AAPI community will stand together with all residents of SLO County to declare that generations of Asian hate and violence will no longer be tolerated,” said Shin, who spoke at local protests following the alleged murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. “As a Christian, and in light of the harmful narrative of the recent murders in Georgia, I am calling on all people of faith show up and take action against the evil of hate and racism.”

Thursday’s rally follows a series of assaults on people of AAPI descent across the United States, most of which are alleged to be motivated by racial hate, including a brutal daytime attack on a woman on a Manhattan sidewalk by a 38-year-old suspect.

The Manhattan District Attorney alleges that Brandon Elliot told 65-year-old Vilma Kari “you don’t belong here” before Monday’s attack, according to the Washington Post.

Get unlimited digital access Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER