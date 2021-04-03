Man breaks into a Morro Bay restaurant’s crab tank, drives off with live crabs

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, a man used bolt cutters to open Giovanni’s Fish Market’s crab tank and stole about $200-$300 worth of crab, according to Giovanni DeGarimore.

The Morro Bay Police Department is searching for a man suspected of stealing live crabs from a Morro Bay restaurant’s outdoor tank, according to Giovanni’s Fish Market Owner Giovanni DeGarimore.

Giovanni’s Fish Market is located on Front St. and has been family owned since 1985. DeGarimore said a man broke into the crab tank around 3:30 this morning, and in less than ten minutes stole approximately $200 to $300 worth of crab.

The man used bolt cutters to open the tank’s locks, according to security camera footage posted on Facebook this morning. The man appeared “very cool and collected” as he retrieved a fishing pole from his car “as a disguise,” according to DeGarimore.

The suspect’s car is a 1997-2001 Toyota Camry and is missing a hubcap, DeGarimore said. The restaurant’s Facebook followers pointed out other details of the suspect, according to DeGarimore.

“People were quick to point out that he’s married, he had a wedding ring on, he has tattoo sleeves down his arm, he’s got a very distinct haircut and there was a child’s doll in the backseat,” DeGarimore said.

The man retrieved a large container from his car and is seen throwing crabs into it before driving away minutes later.

DeGarimore received a phone call from the restaurant’s security alarm company around 3:30 a.m., notifying him of the break in. Police were dispatched to the restaurant within nine minutes of the security company’s call, according to DeGarimore, as he tuned into live security cameras from his phone.

The Facebook video has been shared nearly 200 times.

“We’re thankful for our Facebook followers and our loyal customers, they’re so quick to respond and so gracious to try and help us catch this guy,” DeGarimore said.

Anyone with information about the suspect may contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.