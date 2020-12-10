San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Indiana man arrested for sending ‘lewd images’ to SLO County youth, sheriff says

An Indiana man was arrested in mid-November after sending lewd images to a minor in Los Osos, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Jordan Fields, 20, of Columbus, Indiana, was arrested Nov. 13 for alleged child exploitation and possession of child pornography following an investigation by the San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team, the FBI and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana.

According to a news release, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of the “suspected criminal act” on Sept. 25.

The minor was “contacted on the Internet via an online gaming platform and sent lewd images,” the release said.

After a joint investigation, detectives identified Fields as the suspect in the child exploitation case.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fields was contacted and interviewed by the FBI and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office deputies Nov. 13. He was then taken into custody and booked into Bartholomew County Jail on suspicion of charges surrounding child exploitation and possession of child pornography, the release said.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Fields awaits court proceedings in jail.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay reports on breaking news and health. She will be writing for the SLO Weird column as well. Cassandra graduated from Cal Poly and was a reporter and managing editor at Mustang News. Send any story ideas her way via email at cgaribay@thetribunenews.com. Habla Español.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service