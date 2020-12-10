Indiana man arrested for sending ‘lewd images’ to SLO County youth, sheriff says

An Indiana man was arrested in mid-November after sending lewd images to a minor in Los Osos, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Jordan Fields, 20, of Columbus, Indiana, was arrested Nov. 13 for alleged child exploitation and possession of child pornography following an investigation by the San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team, the FBI and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana.

According to a news release, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of the “suspected criminal act” on Sept. 25.

The minor was “contacted on the Internet via an online gaming platform and sent lewd images,” the release said.

After a joint investigation, detectives identified Fields as the suspect in the child exploitation case.

Fields was contacted and interviewed by the FBI and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office deputies Nov. 13. He was then taken into custody and booked into Bartholomew County Jail on suspicion of charges surrounding child exploitation and possession of child pornography, the release said.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Fields awaits court proceedings in jail.