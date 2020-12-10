Pursuit of stolen car in Grover Beach ends in crash and arrest, police say

A multi-agency vehicle pursuit ended in an arrest following a crash, the Grover Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a reportedly stolen car Thursday morning, Grover Beach police said.

According to the agency, the car chase began outside of the Five Cities area and continued through Grover Beach onto Oak Park Boulevard.

During the chase, the driver caused a non-injury collision at the intersection of Oak Park Boulevard and Newport Avenue, police said.

It was unclear how many vehicles and people were involved in the non-injury collision.

The driver then parked in west Arroyo Grande and fled the scene on foot.

Grover Beach police reportedly located the driver at a CVS store on Grand Avenue. The driver was then turned over to the custody of the California Highway Patrol, according to the post.

The name of the driver has not been released.

San Luis Obispo County Jail booking logs did not show any bookings from the CHP or Grover Beach Police Department as of 11:30 a.m.