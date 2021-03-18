Crime

SLO home invasion suspect accused of stealing truck from elderly woman arrested in Virginia

The suspect in a home invasion robbery in San Luis Obispo in February has been arrested in Virginia, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday evening.

According to a news release, Johnny Jess Roman, Jr., 38, of San Luis Obispo, is believed to have entered an O’Connor Way home on Feb. 13.

The house was the home of an elderly woman, from who he allegedly stole cash and a pickup truck, according to the release.

The truck was later recovered at a gas station in San Jose, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday, Sheriff’s Office detectives determined that Roman was staying at a residence in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to the release. On Thursday, he was taken into custody by Virginia Beach police, the release said.

Roman is currently pending extradition back to California to face charges of robbery, false imprisonment, elder abuse and vehicle theft, according to the release.

