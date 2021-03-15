Paso Robles motel clerk fights off robbers who kicked in office door, police say

The Paso Robles Police Department are searching for two suspects who broke into the Economy Inn office and attacked the clerk during an attempted robbery. The suspects were captured on a surveillance camera standing outside the motel office and then kicking in the door.

The robbers rang the bell at Economy Inn at 2218 Spring St. in Paso Robles at about 1 a.m. Monday and requested a room, but the clerk told them the motel was full, said a Paso Robles Police Department Facebook post.

According to police, the robbers left, but returned a few minutes later and kicked in the door, which the clerk was holding closed.

The suspects then demanded money, the agency said.

“One suspect was armed with hard knuckles and the other was armed with a long-bladed object,” police said.

The clerk fought back against the robbers, and pushed one person out of the office, while the other suspect was attacking from behind, police said.

Eventually, the clerk “was able to gain separation from his attackers,” and they fled into a nearby alley, according to the Facebook post.

According to police, motel surveillance cameras captured the attack and show the suspects kicking in the office door.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery are encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.