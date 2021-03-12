Burglars hit 2 Morro Bay construction sites, stealing $300,000 of equipment, police say

File photo File photo

About $300,000 of commercial equipment was stolen from construction sites in Morro Bay, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

The incident happened a site at the 500 block of South Bay Boulevard between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday, the agency said in a news release.

The site manager reportedly told police that several storage containers were burglarized and items were missing from them.

A second construction site, located nearby on the 1300 block of Quintana Road, was burglarized later that morning, at 9 a.m., according to police.

The agency said burglars broke into a storage container and stole several large, heavy items.

The suspects reportedly used a heavy duty or commercial-type truck, according to the news release.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867).