SLO County sheriff searches for man suspected of using stolen credit cards at 2 stores

This man is suspected of using credit cards stolen a parked car in Los Osos to purchase $600 of gift cards at Target in San Luis Obispo, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of using stolen credit cards to buy gift cards at a San Luis Obispo store.

The credit cards were stolen from a parked vehicle in Los Osos around March 3, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page on Thursday.

The man purchased $600 of gift cards from Target on Los Osos Valley Road on March 5, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the agency, he also used the credit cards at Ralphs supermarket in Los Osos and online at two national clothing stores’ websites.

The total damage is estimated at more than $1,200, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.