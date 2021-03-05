SLO County sheriff searches for 2 suspects who burglarized cars at Cambria hiking trail

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are suspected of burglarizing vehicles in Cambria on Feb. 28.

The two cars were in a parking lot of the Santa Rosa Creek Trail trailhead while the owners were hiking on the trail, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page on Friday.

The window of one vehicle was broken, and a phone and laptop were taken from the backseat, the Sheriff’s Office said, resulting in roughly $1,800 of damage.

According to the release, the second vehicle’s window was also smashed, and a purse, a wallet containing credit cards, a diaper bag, a gold bracelet and sunglasses were stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects are believed to have used the stolen credit cards at Target in Paso Robles. The cards were declined, the agency said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the total damage was about $5,000.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.