Crime

Truck stolen in SLO home invasion burglary recovered in San Jose, SLO County sheriff says

This Chevy Silverado pickup truck stolen in a home invasion burglary in San Luis Obispo was recovered in San Jose, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
This Chevy Silverado pickup truck stolen in a home invasion burglary in San Luis Obispo was recovered in San Jose, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy SLO Sheriff Dept.

The suspect of a San Luis Obispo home invasion burglary is still on the run, but the truck he reportedly stole was found abandoned in San Jose on Wednesday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff’s Office public information officer Tony Cipolla, the gold-colored, diesel Chevrolet Silverado was found abandoned at a gas station in San Jose on Wednesday.

However, authorities are still searching for the man suspected of taking the vehicle, identified as 38-year-old Johnny Jesse Roman, Jr., Cipolla said via email.

Roman is suspected to have been involved in a home invasion burglary that occurred between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of O’Connor Way in San Luis Obispo that left an elderly victim injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Roman was identified as the sole suspect by Sheriff’s Office forensic specialists and investigators with the Major Crimes Unit, the agency said.

The Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Roman on Saturday evening.

The agency warned people not to approach Roman and instead immediately call 9-1-1.

According to Cipolla, the investigation is ongoing.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay reports on breaking news and health. She will be writing for the SLO Weird column as well. Cassandra graduated from Cal Poly and was a reporter and managing editor at Mustang News. Send any story ideas her way via email at cgaribay@thetribunenews.com. Habla Español.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service