Truck stolen in SLO home invasion burglary recovered in San Jose, SLO County sheriff says

This Chevy Silverado pickup truck stolen in a home invasion burglary in San Luis Obispo was recovered in San Jose, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect of a San Luis Obispo home invasion burglary is still on the run, but the truck he reportedly stole was found abandoned in San Jose on Wednesday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff’s Office public information officer Tony Cipolla, the gold-colored, diesel Chevrolet Silverado was found abandoned at a gas station in San Jose on Wednesday.

However, authorities are still searching for the man suspected of taking the vehicle, identified as 38-year-old Johnny Jesse Roman, Jr., Cipolla said via email.

Roman is suspected to have been involved in a home invasion burglary that occurred between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of O’Connor Way in San Luis Obispo that left an elderly victim injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Roman was identified as the sole suspect by Sheriff’s Office forensic specialists and investigators with the Major Crimes Unit, the agency said.

The Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Roman on Saturday evening.

The agency warned people not to approach Roman and instead immediately call 9-1-1.

According to Cipolla, the investigation is ongoing.