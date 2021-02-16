SLO police search for suspect who burglarized Taco Temple on Valentine’s Day

Taco Temple security camera surveillance footage shows the suspect who burglarized the San Luis Obispo restaurant late at night on Feb. 14, 2021.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is searching for a suspect who burglarized Taco Temple late Sunday night.

A security camera captured images of the suspect walking around the exterior of the Mexican restaurant on Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

In the images, the person can be seen wearing a blue-and-white plaid jacket with the hood pulled up, a face covering and jeans. The suspect also appears to be carrying some kind of tool in one hand.

“While the suspect’s face is hidden, the clothing is distinctive,” police said in the post.

The post does not provide any additional information about the burglary at Taco Temple, including how the person got into the restaurant.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the burglary is encouraged to call Officer Adam Stahnke at 805-781-7335.