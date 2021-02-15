Gunshots fired at Morro Bay residence with infant inside; police search for suspect

The Morro Bay Police Department is searching for a suspect in a drive by shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Morro Bay Police Department is searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday evening, according to a news release sent Sunday.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Rennell Street, near the Tide Avenue intersection.

Multiple people, including an infant, were inside a residence that was shot at, according to police. No one was injured.

An unoccupied car found in the driveway of the house was damaged by multiple gunshots, police said.

The department said detectives have interviewed multiple witnesses and the residents of the house. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department 805-772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.