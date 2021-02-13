Speeding suspect, who at one point drove the wrong way, arrested after Atascadero pursuit

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.





The California Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a speeding sedan on Highway 101 north of Santa Barbara Road about 5 p.m. Saturday, triggering a brief but wild chase as the vehicle fled into a residential area in Atascadero, according to law-enforcement radio traffic.

Officers had one person at gunpoint, according to the latest details available via scanner.

The gray Audi was said to have gone the wrong way along Santa Barbara Road at a high rate of speed and have driven in circles around the Santa Margarita Road, Carmel and and Mesa Road area.

CHP helicopter H-70 and Atascadero Police units were called in to assist.

Police units and the CHP helicopter were searching for a passenger who may have exited the car during the pursuit in the area of the Dove Creek Apartment complex, radio traffic indicated.

The suspect vehicle may have been abandoned in a field.