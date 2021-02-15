Crash in Paso Robles blocks major Highway 46 underpass, drivers advised to avoid area

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services on scene of a large crash involving two semi trucks at the Highway 46 underpass at Highway 101 on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A major traffic collision in Paso Robles has caused extensive traffic delays in the area Monday morning, according to Paso Robles police.

The collision on the Highway 46 underpass at Highway 101 involved two semi trucks, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services tweeted on Monday. Another small passenger vehicle was hit by debris from the crash, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and extensive cleanup is needed, according to the fire agency. One of the vehicles that crashed has a large diesel fuel leak, according to scanner traffic.

The agency reported that there are injuries, but the extent is currently unknown. At least two ambulances were sent to the scene of the crash, according to emergency scanner traffic.

