Sheriff’s deputies seek suspect, stolen truck in SLO County home invasion

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office issued a Be on the Lookout bulletin for a man sought in a home-invasion burglary that occurred between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of O’Connor Way in San Luis Obispo.

Deputies are looking for a gold truck that was stolen from an elderly victim at the residence, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Odom.

The vehicle was described as a gold-colored, diesel Chevrolet Silverado, with California license plate 8Z85747. The keys were left in the truck. The suspect was not known to the victim.

A description of the possible suspect stated he is a white male adult, about 60 to 65 years old, 6 feet tall and heavy set, and last seen wearing a “trucker” hat and a black jacket.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to Odom.

This is an ongoing investigation involving detectives who have been on the scene, Odom said.







Anyone with information is asked to contact the SLO Sheriff Department at 805-781-4550. If you see the suspect or vehicle, call 9-1-1.