CHP catches driver going 114 mph in stolen vehicle on Highway 101 in SLO County

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a suspect after they said excessive speeding led to a car and foot pursuit through San Luis Obispo County.

A patrolman was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Highway 101 and Clark Avenue in Santa Maria about 1:30 p.m. Monday when a man, later identified as 28-year-old Armando Delfin Sandoval, sped past them going northbound at about 114 mph, according to CHP spokesman Mike Poelking.

The officer attempted to pull the suspect over, but he did not yield, Poelking told The Tribune. A pursuit ensued and a CHP helicopter was called to assist, according to scanner traffic during the incident.

The pursuit continued north on the 101 for about 35 miles at a sustained speed in excess of 100 mph before the driver exited the highway at South Higuera Street. Sandoval turned the car he was driving, a black Kia authorities said was stolen, into the Chumash Village mobile home park in San Luis Obispo, Poelking said.

Sandoval got out, hopped a fence and ran into a neighborhood off Margarita Avenue, according to Poelking.

Officers apprehended him a short time later, Poelking said.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured,” Poelking said. “There was some very errant driving on the suspect’s part. No property damage, no injury — we’re fortunate in that regard today.”